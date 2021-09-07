‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve leaves internet in awe with heartwarming message

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As part of Nick Jr.’s celebration for “Blue’s Clues” 25 year anniversary, the old character “Steve” gave a heartwarming message on social media.

Steve Burns was the protagonist of the show that aired in 1996, sparking join to many kids across America. However, in 2002, Steve hopped on a bus and left the show, literally.

19 years later, Steve addressed his abrupt departure from the show on Nick Jr.’s Twitter. The character explained that he left to go off to college, which was challenging but great.

He then talks to his, now older, fans, acknowledging the “amazing” things they have faced over the years.

“We started out with clues and now it’s … what? student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know?,” the character said while wearing his nostalgic green stripped shirt.

The beloved character closes off the message by remarking to his fans that everything he has accomplished was because of them.

“After all these year, I never forgot you… ever.”