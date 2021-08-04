Blue alert issued after Corpus Christi PD officer injured

by: Valley Central Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Blue Alert has been issued for a man who injured a Corpus Chrisiti Police Officer.

Joshua Powell is a 20-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes, he is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 155 pounds.

Credit: Texas Alerts

Powell was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants at the 5900 Block of Weber Road in Corpus Christi.

Identifying characteristics include tattoos on his left arm and dreadlock.

According to the Blue Alert, Powell drives a green 1999 Buick Regal with a license plate number of CSC1880.

Credit: Texas Alerts

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

