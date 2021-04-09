Bipartisan group led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to travel to the Rio Grande Valley

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, spoke with Border Report on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in McAllen, Texas, over concerns he has about the upcoming 2020 Census count. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-A bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, will visit the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

The group, including the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will tour the border, ports of entry, and processing centers.

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will lead a delegation tour in Southern Border on Friday.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.