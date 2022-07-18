HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds not registered to vote, Billie Eilish partnered with HeadCount to encourage U.S. fans to vote in the midterm election.

The collaboration is a part of HeadCount’s “Good To Vote” initiative, which will award a VIP experience including travel to Eilish’s upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand.

These shows are part of Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said. “With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

With eight million 18 to 19-year-olds eligible to vote for the first time this year, and nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds not currently registered to vote, Gen Z represents a significant demographic that could greatly affect laws and policies across the country, a news release states.

Fans can check their registration status, register to vote, and enter the contest by visiting HeadCount.org/Billie or by texting “BILLIE” to 57568.

One lucky winner and a friend will be randomly-selected to see Eilish perform in both Australia and New Zealand on Sept. 10 and 13.

The experience includes concert tickets, airfare and hotel, along with a package of merchandise signed by Billie herself.