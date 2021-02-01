Bill proposed by Senator Lucio aimed at preventing animal cruelty

TEXAS (KVEO) – State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. is working towards preventing animal cruelty by making the unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense.

An unlawful restraint of a dog as defined by a proposed bill could be a criminal offense.

This is an amendment to Chapter 812 of the Health and Safety Code, Title 10 Health and Safety of Animals.

The bill reads, “An owner may not leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint,” unless the dog has water, shelter, area that allows the dog to move away from standing water, and shade from direct sunlight.

The bill also specifies the types of restraints that are appropriate. They must not be a chain, have weights, and be longer than the greater of 10 feet or the length of the tip of the dog’s nose to its tail times five.

For example, if the dog is one foot long, from the tip of the dog’s nose to its tail, that would equal to five feet, therefore the restraint should be at least 10 feet. If the dog is three feet long, then the restraint should be at least 15 feet long.

Collars should also be properly fitted as to not cause the dog injury.

Under the proposed legislation, an offense would be a Class C misdemeanor, or a Class B misdemeanor if the person has previously been convicted. Every violation is a separate offense, meaning if more than one animal is involved, each will be its own case.

To read about the exceptions to these rules, read the proposed bill here.

If passed, the act would take effect September 1, 2021.