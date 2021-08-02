Bill introduced to reimburse farmers and ranchers for property damage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez helped introduce bipartisan legislation to reimburse farmers and ranchers for damages and vandalism that have occurred on their property due to increased irregular migration.

The congressman’s news release said the proposal reuses unobligated monies from the American Rescue Plan to reimburse U.S. agricultural producers for damages stemming from mass migration.

That includes livestock loss, crop loss and damage, damage to perimeter fences, damage to physical structures, and property loss/damage.

The bill was introduced by Congressmen Gonzalez, August Pfluger, Tony Gonzales, and Henry Cuellar. The legislation is also endorsed by the Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), said the release.

“When fencing on ranch land is cut due to increased migration, it takes a serious financial toll on South Texas farmers and ranchers,” said Gonzalez. “I support this bipartisan bill to reimburse these landowners and ensure they have the necessary funds to restore their property. We must continue working together to address the root causes of migration to prevent these incidents from happening.”