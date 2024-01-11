(WKBN) – Longtime NFL head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways as of Thursday, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Belichick’s tenure in New England lasted 24 years, and he is regarded as one of the most successful NFL head coaches of all time and the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era.

He won a record six Super Bowl titles as a head coach with quarterback Tom Brady. He has the most NFL playoff victories as a head coach (31), and he is the third in regular season wins (302).

Belichick was previously an assistant with the New York Jets and New York Giants. He was also the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1996.

Since Brady left the Patriots in 2020, the Patriots have declined under Belichick’s direction. In 2023, New England finished with an AFC-worst record of 4-13.

At this time, no announcement has been made regarding whether or not Belichick will coach elsewhere.

A news conference is planned for later in the day, during which team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.