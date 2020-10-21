Biden, Trump in dead heat for Texas, poll shows — is the Lone Star State make or break?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just 14 days until the 2020 Election, Pres. Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden both sit at 47% among likely voters in Texas, a new Quinnipiac University poll finds.

While Texas is typically a solid red state, it’s been speculated that for the 2020 Presidential Election, the Lone Star State could flip.

“Biden and Trump find themselves in a Texas stand-off, setting the stage for a bare knuckle battle for 38 electoral votes,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In a Sept. 24 poll of likely voters, Trump had 50% of likely voters while Biden had 45% — the new polling numbers may be linked to a boost Biden received after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Additionally, a Sept. 28 poll commissioned by the Texas Democratic Party through Public Policy Polling also found Trump and Biden tied with likely voters.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, 56% of likely voters said Biden cares about average Americans, while 38% said he doesn’t. For Trump, 51% of likely voters said he cares about the average American and 47% said he doesn’t.

Going into the final stretch of the election, Biden has a monetary advantage over Trump, as the Biden campaign raised a record $365 million in September, while the Trump campaign raised around $247 million.

If Biden were to win Texas, he would be the first Democrat to do so since 1976.