(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, telling Americans that “COVID isn’t gone” but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shots and treatments.

“You don’t need to be president to get these tools,” he said.

Biden had a mild bout with the virus which has killed millions of people around the world and disrupted daily life for more than two years.

“God bless you all, and now I get to go back to the Oval Office,” he said as he finished his remarks in the Rose Garden and returned to the West Wing.

Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Back to the Oval,” Biden wrote in a tweet with a photo of his negative COVID test. “Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support.”

A White House press release shared an attached letter from the Physician to the President Dr. Kevin O’Connor describing the president’s treatment course over the past five days.

“President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36 hours ago. As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (Tylenol) for the past 36 hours,” O’Connor wrote in the letter.

“This morning, he tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the letter explained.

Biden delivered remarks in the Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m. ET before returning to work at the Oval Office.

The president tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday morning and experienced very mild symptoms. Biden has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.