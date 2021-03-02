Biden directs all states to prioritize educators for COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday afternoon, after Gov. Abbott announced the re-opening of Texas, President Joe Biden directed every state to prioritize educators, school workers, and child-care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden began his remarks speaking on the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Two of the largest health care and pharmaceutical companies in the world, that are usually competitors are working together on the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s and Merck [and Co] will work together to expand the production of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine,” Biden said.

The president announced that the companies collaborating together are in the efforts to safely rush the manufacturing of the vaccines.

“We also invoked the Defense Production Act, to equip two Merck [and Co] facilities to the standards necessary to safely manufacture the [Johnson & Johnson’s] vaccine,” he said.

Biden said that this third vaccine keeps the U.S. on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May this year.

He added that having the vaccine supply “not enough.” Adding that more than 1,500 federal medical personnel were deployed across the country to help “put the shots in people’s arms.”

During the press conference, Biden added that he would like to see enough vaccines for every educator and school worker to receive the first dose of the vaccine by the end of March. He said he would direct every state to prioritize educators for vaccination.

Today, I am directing every state to prioritize educators for vaccination. We want every educator, school staff member, and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month.



It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

Biden spoke about opening schools back, and the American Rescue Plan approved by the Senate last week. The plan involves having more educators to reduce class sizes, more space for classes, busses for students to go to school safely, amongst other services to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Let’s treat in-person learning as the essential service that it is. That means getting essential workers, that provide that service, educators, school staff, child care workers, get them vaccinated immediately.”

Biden, with full authority by the federal government, directed every state to prioritize educators to get vaccinated.

“Throughout March they will be able to sign up for an appointment at a pharmacy near them,” he said. “Let me be clear, not every educator will get their appointment in the first week.”

The president concluded the press conference by reminding the public that the announcements are steps to beat the pandemic, but “this fight is far from over.”

“Though we celebrate the news of the third vaccine, I urge all Americans: keep washing your hands, stay socially distanced, wear masks and keep wearing them, get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Now is not the time to let up.”