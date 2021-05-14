Better Business Bureau to host community shredding event

Stack of school papers on a desk in an empty classroom.

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Better Business Bureau Serving South Texas will host a community shredding event on Saturday, May 15.

Residents can take up to 150 pounds of office documents to shred, as well as different electronic devices.

“Protect your identity with document shredding services and secure electronics recycling,” BBB stated in a press release.

The event will take place at the Lone Star National Bank on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by Better Business Bureau, Lone Star National Bank and Lone Star Shredding and Document Storage.

For more information call (956) 968-7889.