Bethel Garden seeks artists for new murals

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The historic Bethel Garden known for the reflection of the history and culture of African Americans in the Rio Grande Valley is undergoing an artistic transformation.

According to community organizer Dr. Ray Howard, one of the Bethel Garden’s biggest supporters is McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

“Under his leadership marshaled the resources of the city public works as well as the parks and recreation of professionals to take a vision and transform it into a reality,” he said.

Dr. Howard says the garden has gone through many stages of improvement and recognition from the community.

Currently, there is a search for art submissions that will help the city’s vision towards the four empty murals that will compliment the Bethel Garden Hope mural.

According to Dr. Howard, all ages are able to participate and select one of the following four mural presentation themes to submit:

Hope: tribute to the Booker T. Washington School

Faith: Tribute to the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

Love: tribute to a Legacy of Charitable Service

Unity: tribute to the La Paloma Neighborhood

Although many would like to see the garden finalized, Dr. Howard says there are a group of people who are making careful decisions into what will be on display on the empty four murals.

“There’s a Bethel garden mural task force that has already been established that is overseeing the process and will look at all of these renderings and together we will make an important decision about what goes up on those platforms,” he said.

Dr. Howard says art supplies will be provided along with a stipend reward for those who are selected.

The deadline for to submit artwork to gotvos@southtexascollege.edu is April 30th.