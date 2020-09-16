Beer with a Biologist event to raise funds for Food Bank RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge is planning to host a special Beer with a Biologist event in order to raise funds for the Food Bank of the RGV.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has hit the Valley really hard and so it’s really important to give back to organizations such as this food bank,” said Melissa Robell, AmeriCorps Vista Intern with the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife refuge.

During the fundraiser three speakers will speak on three separate destinations here in the Valley and how people can stay in touch with these destinations during COVID-19.

Christopher Quezada will be speaking for the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, John Brush will be speaking for Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center and Javier Gonzalez will be speaking on the South Padre Island Birding, Nature & Alligator Sanctuary.

The free event will take place on Facebook, Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you would like to donate, you can donate here or by texting “BIO” to 44-321

Despite the name, Robell wants to stress that the event is not focused on drinking.

Source: Melissa Robell with Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife refuge

