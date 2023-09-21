BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An engineering company donated more than 800 new hand, technical, and construction tools to the Brownsville Independent School District.

The tools were donated by Bechtel to the Career Technical Education and Adult Continuing Education programs.

“As students prepare for a career in construction and engineering, learning state-of-the-art tools is critical to mastering the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) curriculum and certification,” a release from the district stated.

The program’s aim is to offer opportunities to local students.

“We know early engagement is key and delivers results,” said Geoff Whitman, Bechtel Tool Operations Manager. “The NCCER classes taught by the Brownsville school district give students hands-on experience and certification that prepares them for successful craft professional careers. We’re proud to support the program with these tools and we`re committed to creating meaningful employment opportunities for local residents.”

Bechtel is fostering jobs for Valley residents with projects like NextDecade’s Rio Grande Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export facility.

“We are very excited to have the support of Bechtel to graduate students who are prepared to excel in higher education and successfully pursue career opportunities in a changing global society,” said Ren Gutirrez, Superintendent of Schools of the Brownsville ISD. “The Career and Technical Education and Adult Continuing Education programs are preparing students for career pathways in the global marketplace by offering experiential learning, post-secondary credits, and industry certifications. Brownsville ISD students will gain technical and high-level academic skills, leading them to be lifelong learners thanks to this historic partnership.”