BBB warns of fraud schemes amid COVID-19

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about fraud schemes amid COVID-19.

Officials with the BBB said obvious schemes include selling personal protective equipment as well as selling a vaccine or a cure for the virus.

Officials want to remind the public that there is no known cure for COVID-19 and consumers should be aware before making any sort of purchase.

“There are scammers out there purporting that they have something, that it is secret, and that consumers can buy it online. Be aware that there is no such thing. It is phony,” said Dolores Salinas, BBB president.