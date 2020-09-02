Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

BBB warns of fraud schemes amid COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about fraud schemes amid COVID-19.

Officials with the BBB said obvious schemes include selling personal protective equipment as well as selling a vaccine or a cure for the virus.

Officials want to remind the public that there is no known cure for COVID-19 and consumers should be aware before making any sort of purchase.

“There are scammers out there purporting that they have something, that it is secret, and that consumers can buy it online. Be aware that there is no such thing. It is phony,” said Dolores Salinas, BBB president.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday