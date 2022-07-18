WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In a social media post, Baylor University announced the passing of one of their beloved bears.

Judge “Joy” Reynolds passed away peacefully earlier today after 21 years as a member of the Baylor family, surrounded by her caregivers, staff, and veterinary team.

Joy is survived by her younger sister, Lady, who will continue to receive world-class care in the Williams Bear Habitat. For Lady’s continued care as she ages into retirement, Baylor will build a permanent retirement facility at the bears’ off-campus enrichment area.

Baylor University has their sights set on receiving American Black Bear cubs next year, to continue their tradition of having live bear mascots reside in the heart of campus.

For more information on the life of Joy, you can visit here.