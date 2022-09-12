(ValleyCentral) — Barbie announces their new Dia De Los Muertos collectable doll in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to a Barbie Facebook post, the Barbie and Ken dolls will be dressed in traditional Catrin and Catrina garments and makeup, in honor of the holiday and culture.

“As your family prepares the ofrenda for your celebration, may the 2022 Día de Muertos Barbie and Ken dolls become a treasured part of your tradition,” a Barbie Facebook post said.

Barbie acknowledges the celebration of Dia De Los Muertos and traditions of the ofrenda to celebrate loved ones who passed.

The Barbie and Ken Dia De Los Muertos doll is currently on sale on Target online.