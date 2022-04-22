HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bad Bunny teased a new song on his highly anticipated album “UN VERANO SIN TI” through the use of an online car listing.

The Puerto Rican artist’s car was listed on the selling platform, “Clasificados Online.”

There was a phone number listed with images of the car, +1 (787) 417-8605.

When interested buyers called the number, a snippet of a new song played. The call automatically ends after 45 seconds.

The number played a small verse of the new song and would end the call.

Once the call was over, individuals received a text message. Individuals shared screenshots of the photos on social media platforms.

ValleyCentral called the number but did not receive the message.

In the message shared by fans, Bad Bunny wrote an apology explaining that although he will not provide the date of the album’s release, he will share the name of the album.

The new album’s name is “UN VERANO SIN TI,” meaning a summer without you.