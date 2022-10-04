WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.

Natasha Latchett mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Natasha LaGail Latchett, 34, of Wichita Falls, is charged with theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Latchett is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, the alleged theft occurred on August 7, 2022, at United Supermarket on Old Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls.

Police said a manager called the front desk of the Wichita Falls Police Department and filed a report, stating at around 8:36 p.m., a female suspect later identified as Latchett entered the supermarket and selected several packs of bacon.

The manager told police the total value of the packs of bacon was $107.94.

According to the report, Latchett failed to pay for any of the items, walked past all points of sale, and exited the business. When a manager confronted her in the parking lot, she drove off in a White Dodge Charger, leaving the bacon that wasn’t paid for behind.

Latchett has a lengthy criminal history with over 30 arrests and 10 previous convictions for theft.

In December 2019, Latchett received a 1-year state jail sentence for five previous theft charges, including a charge from 2018 when police said she stole four packets of Kool-Aid from the United Supermarket on Old Iowa Park Road.

Just a month before she was sentenced, Latchett was arrested at Target in Wichita Falls in November 2019 for allegedly attempting to steal a purse and various items of clothing valued at just above $150.

A few weeks prior, in October 2019, Latchett was arrested for an alleged shoplifting attempt of a $5 bottle of wine in October that turned into a robbery charge when police said she and the man she was with struggled with the manager while they tried to get out the door.