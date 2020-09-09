Back to school changes taking place at Mission CISD

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The school year is starting a little differently for Mission CISD.

According to Mission CISD officials, teachers have put in a lot of effort to the start of the school year in order to make learning engaging for students.

Dr. Carol Perez said there were some differences between the virtual part of the spring semester and the start of this school year.

“Some of the things that we really looked into, especially developing our curriculum, is making sure that everything that it is being done is developmentally appropriate to children’s ages,” said Dr. Perez with Mission CISD.

Teachers spent three weeks with professional development, recording lessons, google classroom, and other teaching techniques.