Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Back to school changes taking place at Mission CISD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The school year is starting a little differently for Mission CISD.

According to Mission CISD officials, teachers have put in a lot of effort to the start of the school year in order to make learning engaging for students.

Dr. Carol Perez said there were some differences between the virtual part of the spring semester and the start of this school year.

“Some of the things that we really looked into, especially developing our curriculum, is making sure that everything that it is being done is developmentally appropriate to children’s ages,” said Dr. Perez with Mission CISD.

Teachers spent three weeks with professional development, recording lessons, google classroom, and other teaching techniques.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday