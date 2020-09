HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — According to Hidalgo County 2020 Census, census workers are now visiting non-response households.

As previously reported, the census self-response options will be ending September 30, 2020. Originally the U.S. Census announced that the data collection would be extended to October 31st.

Counting this Saturday, there are 40 days left to complete the census.

If you have not completed the census, please go to the my2020census.gov website to complete it.