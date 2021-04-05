COVID INFO COVID INFO

Auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman dead in Harlingen

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—An auto-pedestrian crash left a woman dead Monday morning in the city of Harlingen, according to police.

The crash took place on South business 77 around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said one man was taken into custody with charges pending investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.


