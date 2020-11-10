Authorities say burglary victim shoots suspected thief

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a burglary that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the north of Mile 9 North Road on Mile 6 ½ West Road, to Esperanza Street in rural Weslaco.

When deputies met with the victim, he stated two armed men wearing black masks entered his residence without permission.

The victim said he discharged his firearm and struck one of the suspects. Both suspects quickly fled in a red passenger car.

The news release said Weslaco Police located the suspect and his vehicle at Knapp Medical Center. He was identified as 33 year-old, Adan Izaguirre who was later pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s investigators are working to identify the other person involved.

Investigators ask the public if they have any information on this case, to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

