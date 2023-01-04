Zachary Mills is taken into custody. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online in north Harris County is out on bond.

The date turned as a nightmare starting in Christmas Eve when 21-year-old Zachary Mills and the victim agreed to meet through the dating app Bumble.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said they responded to an apartment complex on 24200 Kuykendahl Road in north Houston where Mills was allegedly holding, assaulting and depriving the victim of food for five days until she managed to escape on Dec. 29.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Mills is out on a $50,000 bond and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges and might face additional charges, Constable Mark Herman said.