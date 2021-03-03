AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing after mother was found dead, police say

CARROLLTON, Texas (KVEO) — Texas authorities issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-year-old girl missing out of Carrollton, Texas after her mother was found dead Wednesday morning.

Rosemary Lee Singer, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs 75 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen with a dark blue jacket, red and grey shirt, dark blue pants, and white and purple shoes.

Authorities are searching for Ronald Lee Singer, the mother’s ex-husband, in connection to her disappearance.

Source: Carrollton Police Department Twitter)

Ronald Lee Singer is believed to be driving a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, with Texas license plates NLZ-4205.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (972) 466-3333.

The mother, Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by a roommate, said officials.