AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing after mother was found dead, police say

CARROLLTON, Texas (KVEO) — Texas authorities issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-year-old girl missing out of Carrollton, Texas after her mother was found dead Wednesday morning.
Rosemary Lee Singer, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs 75 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen with a dark blue jacket, red and grey shirt, dark blue pants, and white and purple shoes.
Authorities are searching for Ronald Lee Singer, the mother’s ex-husband, in connection to her disappearance.
Ronald Lee Singer is believed to be driving a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, with Texas license plates NLZ-4205.
Anyone with information is asked to contact (972) 466-3333.
The mother, Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by a roommate, said officials.
AMBER ALERT PENDING pic.twitter.com/OJEV1msHRi— Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 3, 2021