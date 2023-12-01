SAN ISIDRO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a desecrated grave in San Isidro.

On Nov. 18, deputies arrived at a private property on FM 1017 in reference to the desecrated grave at a family cemetery, a post from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated.

At the scene, deputies spoke with family members that were maintaining the graves when they discovered that one of their family member’s graves had a “man made opening,” which was exposing the coffin.

Those with information are asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-487-5571.