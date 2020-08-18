Authorities identify gunman killed by police at Weslaco Walmart

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Weslaco police identified the suspect in Monday’s incident at the Walmart Supercenter on North Texas Boulevard.

Police say the gunman was identified as 27 year-old Marco Antonio Sigala Junior.

During a press conference, Weslaco police chief Joel Rivera said a call came in around 3 p.m. in reference to a man with a rifle wearing all black.

Credit: Weslaco Police Deparment

Sigala then headed to the back of the store where he encountered police.

Police then gave him orders to throw the rifle to the ground, which he did. But, as officers gave him orders to show his hands, he got a handgun.

Credit: John Allen

According to the officers, Sigala seemed distraught and it is believed he might have had a medical condition.

Officials say they tried to resolve the situation with the less than lethal method, when the suspect shot at officers.

The officers then shot back, killing Sigala.

Rivera said the Texas Rangers will be working on investigating the incident.