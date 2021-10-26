Author returns with words of inspiration

HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — Author Thomas Fellows’ latest book entitled, “When You See It Believe and The Uncertainty” is based on the classic novels, “To Kill A Mockingbird”, “Frankenstein”, and the movies “Beauty and the Beast” and “Shrek”.

Fellows said in these novels, the characters we see as evil are simply the opposite, kindhearted individuals and makes the claim throughout his latest work that you should not judge a book by its cover.

When he writes Fellows said his books are always meant to help the reader as much as himself. He recalls how Bill McDermott, the CEO of ServiceNow who has improved the stock of the company in just two years, hired the first female Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gina Mastantuono. He said McDermott lives out what is written in this book.

He remembers sending McDermott an email many years back inquiring about a job opportunity. McDermott responded and put Fellows in touch with recruiters and at the time McDermott had around 75,000 employees. Fellows did not get the job but was impressed that McDermott was a very accessible person. Later on, Fellows said McDermott ended up having a horrible accident where he lost an eye and sent McDermott a quote by Thomas Paine encouraging him. Since then Fellows regards McDermott as a great friend who took the time to review his book on Amazon when some of Fellows’ mentors did not take the time to do so.

In his next book Fellows’ talks about his grandfather. When he was in his twenties he worked hard as any college-age student might do. Fellows said his grandfather wanted him to work hard, to see the value in his work, and years later at the age of 31 Fellows’ received from his grandfather $3 million. He said his grandfather did not tell him about the money years back because he wanted his grandson to work hard.

Fellow grew up in Buckhead which is a suburb of Atlanta. He describes it as a place where there’s a lot of entitlement and people don’t work as hard. In his book Fellows drives the theme by the quote of Martin Luther King Jr. that says “Judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character.”

Thomas Fellows’ latest book “When You See It Believe and The Uncertainty” will be available this week and can be found on Amazon.