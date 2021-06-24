Austin mass shooting: Newly-named murder suspect arrested in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — The Killeen Police Department announced officers arrested Sixth Street mass shooting suspect De’Ondre White on Thursday.

White, 19, is being held in Killeen City Jail, according to police, after being arrested without incident.

Officers said on Thursday at about 2:23 p.m., members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with help from the Killeen PD SWAT team, found White in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive in Killeen. That’s west of South Fort Hood Street.

He was arrested on a warrant for murder in connection with the June 12 mass shooting that took place in downtown Austin, police said. White is awaiting arraignment.

De’Ondre White (Austin Police Department)

“We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keeping our communities safe regardless of boundaries. This case covered multiple jurisdictions, and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive,” said Killeen PD Chief Charles Kimble in a press release.

White’s arrest comes just two days after the Travis County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against the two previous teenaged suspects in the case, ages 15 and 17. White was named the new, sole suspect by the Austin Police Department on Tuesday.

APD claimed on Tuesday White was responsible for the death of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor in the mass shooting, which also injured 14 others. Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said new witness statements, ballistic evidence and surveillance camera footage led investigators to believe White was the one who fired the shots.

APD said White was interviewed after the shooting but was released back to Killeen. Officers said he changed his hair and appearance before hiding from law enforcement.