At least five dead in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a fatal hot air balloon crash that happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central and Unser.

The Albuquerque Fire Department has reported that at least five people have died in the crash.

Hitting power lines, the Public Service Company of New Mexico officials have confirmed over 13,000 customers are without power.

Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave.

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.