Art and writing submissions coming in for annual poetry anthology

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Poet Laureate has announced an invitation for students in grades K-12 to submit works of art, poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and comics for the fourth volume of The Dawn Is Ours.

The organization said writings that do not reflect this theme will still be welcomed. The anthology will be published in hardcopy in December 2021.

Submissions should be sent as a Word file attachment to mcallenpoetlaureate@gmail.com with the subject line: Youth Anthology.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30.