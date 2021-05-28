Arrest warrant issued for Phenix City teacher accused of throwing object at student

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Central High School teacher who allegedly threw an unknown object at a student.

On May 24, LaMonica Peters, mother of Javon Seal, met with Phenix City Police to have a warrant issued for Rhonda Major’s arrest for simple assault. Peters signed the warrant with her son because he is a minor.

“I felt like it was only right for me to protect my child,” Peters said. “In this situation you have a child who respected the authority figure but because he disagreed, she assaulted my child by throwing something at him.”

On May 5, Peters filed a simple assault charge against science teacher Major for allegedly throwing an unknown object at her son.

Peters told News 3 she doesn’t think all teachers are bad.

“I definitely think Ms. Rhonda needs to be held accountable for her actions. I teach my children how to respect authority figures. In this situation, it was a disagreement and because he disagreed you threw something at him. You definitely should be held accountable, not all teachers are bad. I don’t think that Ms. Rhonda is bad, I just feel like her actions were not acceptable,” Peters said.

News 3 will keep you updated on the status of the arrest.