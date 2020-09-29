Arnold Schwarzenegger makes appearance in virtual Cameron County commissioners meeting

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The ex-California governor made an appearance during Cameron County’s commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning.

Arnold Schwarzenegger logged onto the meeting and announced he will be giving Cameron County a total of $250,973.66. to open more polling places.

Schwarzenegger calls himself a “fanatic” about voting. Schwarzenegger announced last week he was making a pledge to fund grants to get polling places.

Cameron County received the first grant from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute.

The County will fund two “super center” sites to handle 20-24,000 voters, according to a tweet from Schwarzenegger.

CBS4/Local 23 reached out to Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino and it is still waiting for a response.

