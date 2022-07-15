JEFFERSON COUNTY, Arkansas (ValleyCentral) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy who authorities say was shot by his 5-year-old brother.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a residence at the 2700 block of Shannon Valley Road in Jefferson County, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found an 8-year-old boy who was unresponsive inside the home. The county coroner was notified, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities called the shooting accidental.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can’t emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said in the release. “Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home.”

The case remains under investigation.