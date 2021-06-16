Argument involving teens escalated to Austin mass shooting on 6th Street, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An argument between two groups of teens on East Sixth Street escalated to a shooting that killed one person and injured 13 others June 12, an arrest affidavit from the Austin Police Department said.

APD says Jeremiah Roshaun Leeland James Tabb, 17, pulled a gun from his waistband and he and his “crew” walked by another group of people, exchanged words with them and then started shooting.

The affidavit says as the group Tabb was in walked by the other group, Tabb said, “What y’all wanna do? Y’all wanna fight?” A minor from the other group replied with, “it’s whatever,” and then the affidavit says that’s when Tabb pulled out his gun and started shooting.

The same minor said Tabb shot him in the leg a few days before in Killeen, the affidavit said. Killeen police told KXAN on June 8, officers were called to a Harker Heights hospital to talk to a teen who had been shot. The victim told them he was outside a home on Toledo Drive when a dark-colored sedan drove by and fired shots toward him. Police are looking into potential suspects, the department said Wednesday.

Another minor police interviewed in Austin said the group immediately starting running away and heard gunshots behind him.

Multiple people confirmed to investigators that not only Tabb had a gun, but two other people did as well, the affidavit said. Tabb and the other juvenile each showed their weapons after the brief verbal exchange before the gunfire began, the affidavit said.

Eight shell casings, believed to be from the same gun, were found by investigators on the sidewalk outside a bar in the area of the shooting, the affidavit said.

The shooting killed 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting Austin, and injured 13 others. One of the 13 who were injured, identified by family members to KXAN as Jessica Ramirez, was fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot. Family members said she needed back surgery because of her injuries.

Tabb was the second person arrested in connection with the shooting. Police arrested the first person, only identified as a minor, on June 13. Tabb is currently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and according to jail records, he is in custody at the Travis County Jail.

Attorney information for Tabb was not immediately available, but once it becomes available, KXAN will ask for a comment.