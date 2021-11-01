Appreciate what comes from suffering, says author

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Mrs. DuBose’s Last Wish, The Art of Embracing Suffering”, was released in June 2021. Author Thomas Fellows said it was the second most media attention of any of his books this year.

As Fellow said in an earlier interview it is basically inspired by two books “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee and “The Road to Character” by David Brooks.

Fellows says Brooks writes about suffering for about three or four pages. We shoot for happiness but are formed through suffering. Recovery from suffering is different from recovering from a disease. You don’t come out healed. You come out different.

Fellows says, “I make the claim that the best suffering, on purpose, in life is to achieve true greatness. The climax of the book is when I talk about it. I read a book, “A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Leadership and Mental Illness” by Nassir Ghaemi.

“Ghaemi makes a claim that the more pain you go through, the more empathy you have. And I make the claim that the more empathy you have, the better off able to read people. So going through suffering will not only make you a better person, it’ll make you more successful”, Fellows said.

With Fellows’ latest book, “When You See It Believe and The Uncertainty”, don’t judge a book by its cover and with the COVID-19 pandemic happening, if you haven’t gone through pain, you’re not going to appreciate joy.

Fellows said he had a rough last few years. He was fired from several jobs and says just working the same job doing the little things like going to a Target store and buying a new bath rug, that makes him happy.

See more books from Thomas Fellows here.