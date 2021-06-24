Annual Spirit of PSJA Student Profiles and superintendent scholarship recipients announced

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD announced the 2021 Spirit of PSJA Student Profiles.

The profiles represent each of the district’s comprehensive high schools and the graduates were surprised with the 2nd Annual Superintendent’s Scholarship.

According to the district’s news release, started in 2014, the students’ profiles is a district-level award program that recognizes seniors who demonstrate excellence in academics, athletics, fine arts, and community service.

To be selected, students are nominated by faculty or staff and go through a blind selection process where district judges selected the top nominations, said the release.

“We congratulate the selected students for their outstanding achievements,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo who surprised the seniors with a $750 Superintendent Scholarship at a School Board Meeting held Monday, June 14. “These students exemplify the Spirit of PSJA in every way through their academic accolades and community involvement.”

To be considered for district-level recognition, students must: be current 12th-grade PSJA students; be participating in Dual/Concurrent-Enrollment courses; have completed at least 12 college credit hours and must demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to higher education.

Source: PSJA ISD

The Spirit of PSJA Student Profiles are as follows:

Iris Ambuehl

PSJA Early College High School

Associate Degree in Biology

Plans to major in Molecular & Cellular Biology at Johns Hopkins University

Natalie Honl

PSJA North Early College High School

Associate Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies

Plans to major in Computer Science and English at the University of Houston

Ana Villicana

PSJA Memorial Early College High School

Associate Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Plans to major in Business Finance at the University of Texas at Austin

Iza Garza

PSJA Southwest Early College High School

Associate Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies

Plans to attend the University of the Incarnate Word

Benjamin Martinez

PSJA T. Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School

Associate Degree in Mathematics

Plans to major in Mathematical Economic Analysis at Rice University

To learn more about these students visit the Spirit PSJA Student Profiles Program.