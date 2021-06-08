Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KVEO) — An amber alert has been issued for a one-year-old girl in Corpus Christi who was abducted.

Zaylee Zamora was last seen at 6800 Block Windy Creek Drive in Corpus Christi at 2:10 p.m., according to an amber alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Zamora, is a one year old white girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Her right ear is pierced and her right index finger is bruised.

It is believed that she is with Kristian Garcia. Garcia is a 24-year-old 5’7 white man with black hair and brown eyes.

Garcia was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black mask.

To report information call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886- 2600.