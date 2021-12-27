Amber Alert: Missing Texas child

ALVIN, Texas — The Texas Center for the Missing has issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Kiara Ramos.

She was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, in the 100 block of S. Second St. in Alvin, Texas.

Kiara is described as a Hispanic female, black hair, brown eyes, 4′ 7″ tall, and weighing 79 pounds. She was wearing a short-sleeve white striped shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information concerning Kiara’s whereabouts should contact the Alvin Police Department at 281-388-4370 or 9-1-1.