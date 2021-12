FAIRVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday for Hayley Giadoni, 14, who was last seen in Fairview, Texas.

Giadoni is described as white, five feet four inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Police Department at (972) 886-4211.