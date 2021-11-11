AMBER ALERT: McKenzie Byrne

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued an Active Amber Alert for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne.

She is described as a white female, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen in the 8800 block of Research Boulevard in Austin around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

She was wearing a gray shirt and pink/purple pants.

Brian Byrne is sought by police in connection with McKenzie’s disappearance. He is described as a white male, 6’4″, 220 pounds, bald head, and brown eyes. Byrne was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

A vehicle linked to Brian Byrne is a 2012 silver Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number: BP70978

If you have any information on this case or the whereabouts of McKenzie Byrne or Brian Byrne call 9-1-1 or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.