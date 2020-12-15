Authorities issue Amber Alert for 1 year old and mother

PEARLAND, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaivan Simpson. Pearland Police say Jaivan was last in the company of his mother, 22-year-old Jada Williams. Ms. Williams left with the child while making threatening statements to harm herself and the child.

Jaivan Simpson

Jaivan Simpson is described as a 1-year-old male, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue or black sweatpants.

Jada Williams

Jada Williams is described as 22-year-old female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 118 pounds. She was last seen with her hair worn straight and pulled back, wearing a dark gray/black shirt and black pants or jeans. She has tattoos on both arms.

Authorities said the vehicle Jada Williams was last seen using is described as a Silver 2017 Hyundai Elentra. Texas License plate NVP8659.

Police say believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information on the location of Jaivan Simpson and his mother, contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

