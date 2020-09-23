AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl

DALLAS, Texas (KVEO) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old from Dallas.

Authorities are searching for Chasity Collins, last seen in the Dallas area.

Officials say the 3-year-old was in a White 2009 Lincoln 4dr MKZ sedan bearing Texas license number JJT5997, which was stolen from the 2400 block of W. Ledbetter Drive, Dallas, TX 75233.

The child and the vehicle have not been located.

Chasity is described as a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 85 pounds and 3 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve t-shirt, gray tights and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4065.