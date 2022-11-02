ROSENBURG, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 1-year-old who was taken from Rosenberg, Texas, a city in the western portion of the Houston metropolitan area.

Leylani Ordonez was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie. She has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities said she was taken by Alexander Barrios Orodonez, a 24-year-old Hispanic man.

Alexander Ordonez is described as 5’7″, weighing 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark navy shirt, blue windbreaker and tan pants.

The suspect vehicle is a green 2004 Ford F450 with Texas license plate T2160J. It also has a “Riverside Towing” logo on it.

If you have any information, call 911.