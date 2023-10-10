TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Tyler Police Department for two Tyler girls.

The girls are identified as 7-year-old Audrey Lee and 9-year-old Ella Lee. Police said at approximately 6 p.m. the girls’ father, Chase Lee, took them from their home located on the 8400 block of Cambridge after reportedly committing an aggravated assault on their mother.

Audrey Lee. Picture Courtesy of Tyler Police.

Ella Lee. Picture Courtesy of Tyler Police.

Chase Lee. Picture Courtesy of Tyler Police.

Chase Lee reportedly left the home armed with a pistol in a white Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate number DXV6695. Police said Chase is reportedly mentally unstable.

Audrey has brown curly hair, freckles and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a mustard colored shirt and light blue jeans with holes in the knee area.

Ella has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan shirt with black lettering, black shorts and baby blue high-top converse shoes.