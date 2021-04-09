COVID INFO COVID INFO

Amber Alert discontinued for Gonzales 12-year-old boy

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

GONZALES, Texas (KXAN) — The Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Gonzales, Texas has been discontinued as of 3:10 p.m. Friday.

The Gonzales Police Department reported Aaron McBeth, who is about 4’10” and 85 pounds and has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, jeans, black shoes and a dark blue baseball cap.

He was last seen in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police were also searching for Sylvia Ashley Garcia, 32, in connection with his disappearance. She’s described as 5’2″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the original Amber Alert notification, McBeth was believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Gonzales is about 70 miles east of San Antonio.

