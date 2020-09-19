Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing baby boy

WELLS, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old baby last seen in Wells, Texas.

According to officials, Armaidre Argumon was last seen at the 500 Block of Old Forest Road in Wells at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Argumon is described as 1-month-old, a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is described as 1’10” and nine pounds. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Law enforcement believe he is in grave danger.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Wells Police Department at (903) 683-2271.