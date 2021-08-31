AMBER ALERT: 2 children missing, one man person of interest, says Texas DPS

RUSK, Texas — An Active Amber Alert has been issued by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for Ashlyn Wells and Desmond Wells III.

Both children were last seen on the 11200 block of U.S. Highway 84 in west Rusk, Texas at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.

Authorities said the suspect in this abduction is Jesse Ray Schmidt.

The vehicle is described as a Black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas License plate BNX6155.

If you have any information on this case or the whereabouts of the persons listed call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.