AMBER ALERT: 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger with 17-year-old male, say police

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said they are searching for Bella Martinez.

Bella Martinez was last seen on Nov. 18, 2021. She is described as a white female, 13-years-old, 5’4″, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black t-shirt with Hip hop artist Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans, and black crocs with charms.

According to police, they are also looking for Aryel Moreno, a white male, 17 years old, 5’7″, 200 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, in connection with Bella Martinez’s disappearance.

Police said Moreno is driving a gold, chevy, impala, with a dent on the right side passenger door the suspect was last heard from in San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 9-1-1 OR the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.