ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager in Alton was arrested for firing shots in the neighborhood early Thursday morning, police said.

Elian Garcia, 18, is charged with disorderly conduct for discharging and displaying a firearm.

Thursday morning police responded to the 400 block of W. McKinley Ave. at 4:15 a.m. in reference to shots being fired in the area.

According to police, officers talked to several neighbors who had surveillance video of the incident. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say no one was injured and no property was damaged.